New York Mets Jeurys Familia sidelined with shoulder clot as ...

Yahoo Sports
47a9a88f1058f4f3c1484c4f92627922

Jeurys Familia sidelined with shoulder clot as Mets injury woes continues

by: Big League Stew Yahoo Sports 3m

... are like famous last words in Queens these days. The Mets — considered World Series contenders at the start of the season — are going ...

Tweets