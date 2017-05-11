- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets closer Familia has clot in shoulder, surgery possible
by: WPIX 11 New York — Yahoo Sports 2m
... might require surgery. The Mets say in a statement Thursday that the 27-year-old right-hander will be examin ...
Tweets
-
RT @Nick_Durst: @pjconlon29 and @adimino2 had very a very impressive week. The future looks bright for the #Mets https://t.co/twCp27b6zc MiLB #POTWBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @jaseidler: Three innings in and…well, I am a little confused what Erick Fedde is still doing in Double-A. Very polished, looks about ready.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Would you folks be interested in a @mediagoon and @dhapshow podcast? If so have a title suggestion? Or should I just super kick him now?Blogger / Podcaster
-
(We kid)@martinonyc @NYDNSports @Mets @Ackert_NYDN Sweetie? Who says that bro?! Show some respect to @Ackert_NYDNBeat Writer / Columnist
-
It is. He's the least patronizing person I know.@martinonyc @NYDNSports @Mets @Ackert_NYDN Sweetie? Condescension is an ugly color on you, Andy. PS - if this is… https://t.co/fcPUijSo2EBeat Writer / Columnist
-
It's ok. I don't take a 12-year old boy's opinion seriously....@martinonyc @NYDNSports @Mets @Ackert_NYDN Sweetie? Who says that bro?! Show some respect to @Ackert_NYDNBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets