New York Mets Mets' Jeurys Familia diagnosed with arterial cl...

Yahoo Sports
68a2d3512cb4f07ccc4704fa1008ae27

Mets' Jeurys Familia diagnosed with arterial clot in right shoulder

by: Sports Illustrated Yahoo Sports 31s

... New York Mets relief pitcher Jeurys Familia was diagnosed with an arterial clot in his rig ...

Tweets