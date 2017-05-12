- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Twins to promote Jose Berrios
by: Craig Calcaterra — NBC Sports: Hardball Talk 1m
... games for Columbia, but in his past 16 games he has an .849 OPS. It has the Mets thinking: According to a club source, there has been discussion about moving ...
Tweets
-
RT @AliciaS20: Binghamton friends - if you're free tonight support #DIFD and enjoy a @RumblePoniesBB game! https://t.co/EG1vpfFOaKMinors
-
The Mets have been winning lately, even if it doesn't seem like it. @ScottO_NY looks at what it takes to keep it up… https://t.co/0tFbmuNhKxBlogger / Podcaster
-
Frank Mason III recalls disturbing NBA Draft combine question and how he had to come up with an answer https://t.co/AbwKcnUpJEBlogger / Podcaster
-
They'll lose their popularity by then. Good try though!Promo Schedule Update: Saturday, September 10 is now #Mets Fidget Spinner presented by P.C. Richard & Son.… https://t.co/Ke2zJMup2hSuper Fan
-
Harvey to return to mound for first time since suspension https://t.co/SgpGTmCf5QBlogger / Podcaster
-
All the hits and the accolades earned Derek Jeter these retirement gifts https://t.co/dePRTY9DAJ #JeterWeekBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets