Mets Minors Weekly Report: John Mora Riding Hot Stretch
by: Jacob Resnick — Mets Minors 3m
... hit two home runs for Binghamton. It was the first multi-home run game by a Mets farmhand this season, and helped the Rumble Ponies hit three home runs in on ...
