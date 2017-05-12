New York Mets N.J. babies born on Yogi's birthday will be Ber...

nj.com
22671206-alargejpg-a24963bb983c3d9e

N.J. babies born on Yogi's birthday will be Berra fans for life

by: Jessica Mazzola | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 2m

... family memberships for NJ/NYC babies born on Grampa's bday! #Yankees fans, #Mets fans, no matter! https://t.co/Atw25A5KxO -- Lindsay Berra (@lindsayberra) Ma ...

Tweets