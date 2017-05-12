New York Mets Sims: Good Thing Familia’s Blood Clot Was Disco...

WFAN
Familia2

Sims: Good Thing Familia’s Blood Clot Was Discovered Now

by: Mets – CBS New York WFAN 6s

... may think in a population of young, otherwise healthy overhead athletes. The Mets know this all too well, with Matt Harvey having had surgery 2016, and Dillon ...

Tweets