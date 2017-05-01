New York Mets Lucas Duda Activated, Jeurys Familia Placed on DL

Mets Merized

Lucas Duda Activated, Jeurys Familia Placed on DL

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 1m

... ew York Post. Duda has homered in two straight rehab games for the St. Lucie Mets and has reached base five times in those contests. The slugger has been side ...

Tweets