- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets put Familia on DL with blood clot in shoulder
by: Simon Sharkey-Gotlieb — The Score 4m
... will be sidelined, or what the next steps may be. The Mets revealed Thursday that the 27-year-old will be examined in St. Louis by Dr. ...
Tweets
-
OK SNY fool me once OK, but you just teased the Sandy audio again after I sat thru 4 guys yelling…I’m out.Blogger / Podcaster
-
100% this.Call up @kevinmcgowanjr.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Nice man on SNY worried about having two closers months from now. Let’s not worry about that. We had “too many” OFers a month agoBlogger / Podcaster
-
Matz/ Lugo throwing tomorrow in extended spring. Could be back early June.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Stupid Cheap Mets could package some “prospects” (of course not Rosario or Smith) and get some better players in here.Blogger / Podcaster
-
It’s Your Show Now, Addison https://t.co/SDgAkIjL1u via @sportsdailyblog and @MetstradamusBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets