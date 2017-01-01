New York Mets Duda activated from disabled list

Metsblog
Ap_17099028808456_vnu9w7m9_mt2q5wr4

Duda activated from disabled list

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 2m

... it's fine, . Collins noted that giving Conforto Wednesday off will allow the Mets to give him two days off (the team is off on Thursday), and that he expects ...

Tweets