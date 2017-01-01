New York Mets Mets’ Noah Syndergaard Celebrates Anniversary o...

Sports Grid
Noahsyndergaard

Mets’ Noah Syndergaard Celebrates Anniversary of Mets Debut With Hilarious Tweet

by: Dan Russo Sports Grid 13s

... son for celebration. You’ll see what I mean when you read his tweet… Made my Mets debut two years ago today. Today is also Homer Simpson’s birthday. The irony ...

Tweets