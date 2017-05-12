New York Mets Mets Place Jeurys Familia On Disabled List

WFAN
Familia

Mets Place Jeurys Familia On Disabled List

by: Mets – CBS New York WFAN 30s

... ree earned) on two hits and two walks while retiring just one batterjeu. The Mets filled Famila’s spot on the roster by activating first baseman Lucas Duda fr ...

Tweets