Jeurys Familia Has Surgery; Could Miss Rest of Season
by: Mark Berman
... Familia. So in addition to their best starting pitcher and best hitter, the Mets will be without their closer for an extended period of time. This is startin ...
Tweets
-
#Mets at #Brewers, (M.Harvey vs M.Garza) 8:10 pm ET, B-R Game Stat Sheet: https://t.co/uvSTZ28FoH #getreadyMisc
-
Jeurys Familia underwent surgery for his arterial clot today and might not return this season. https://t.co/45rrtMJZbeBlogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets have activated Lucas Duda and placed Jeurys Familia on the disabled list. https://t.co/AqA0aLpTDsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Almost ⚾️ time! #DIFD #PurplePonies #LetsRumbleMinors
-
"We’d just like for him to have success somewhere. We’re not going to be there" https://t.co/OYgUgZ98IYBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @ESPNStatsInfo: A look into the most meaningful numbers in Derek Jeter's career https://t.co/39MxUq9vitBeat Writer / Columnist
