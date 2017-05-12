- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Jeurys Familia undergoes surgery
by: Ashley Varela — NBC Sports: Hardball Talk 17s
... tic violence charges and rehabbing an injured arm. Without their closer, the Mets are expected to revert to a seven-man bullpen, though it doesn’t sound like ...
Tweets
-
Jeurys Familia underwent surgery for his arterial clot today and might not return this season. https://t.co/45rrtMJZbeBlogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets have activated Lucas Duda and placed Jeurys Familia on the disabled list. https://t.co/AqA0aLpTDsBlogger / Podcaster
-
"We’d just like for him to have success somewhere. We’re not going to be there" https://t.co/OYgUgZ98IYBlogger / Podcaster
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @2AvSagas: I'm gonna need the 33 people out there who do this to own up to it.Blogger / Podcaster
-
And I wish My car had been in the driveway to field it. The one with the gadgets and the cords@metspolice I'm shocked you got to 6:30 without a ping from the Dad's taxi appBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets