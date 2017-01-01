Jeurys Familia underwent surgery for arterial clot

by:
Kevin Palermo
—
SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue
1m
... hs” and may not return by the end of the year. The Mets had already spent some time without Familia, as he began the year serving a ...
Forgot your password?
This feature requires a SportSpyder PRO account.
We notice you're running ad-blocking software. Please consider
supporting us by disabling ad blocking for SportSpyder, or sign
up for a free trial of our ad-free
SportSpyder Pro service.
- or -
Sign into your existing account.
Forgot your password?
Are you sure?