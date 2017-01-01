New York Mets Lenny Dykstra spoofs 'The Walking Dead' in vide...

Yahoo Sports
5b9d01984c41712debd68ea527287fe4

Lenny Dykstra spoofs 'The Walking Dead' in video on struggling Mets

by: Big League Stew Yahoo Sports 4m

... er on Friday, predicted that the days of Jose Reyes and Curtis Granderson in Mets uniform were numbered. And he did so in dramatic fashion, parodying the famo ...

Tweets