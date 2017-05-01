New York Mets WATCH: Brewers slug a season-high four homers i...

Fox Sports
4_b_051217_fsw_brewers_highlights_four_homers_1280x720_942970947728.vresize.1200.630.high.0

WATCH: Brewers slug a season-high four homers in win over Mets

by: foxsports Fox Sports 1m

... dy all circled the bases in the Milwaukee Brewers' 7-4 win over the New York Mets More  FOX Sports Wisconsin  Videos WATCH: Brewers slug a season-high four ho ...

Tweets