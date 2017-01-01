New York Mets Neil Walker just hit this ball a mile. #LGM #Mo...

The Mets on Tumblr
18382056_1143938065736043_6584075755418812416_n

Neil Walker just hit this ball a mile. #LGM #MoonShot ⚾️

by: N/A Tumblr: The Mets on Tumblr 1m

... vid-wright reblogged this from ifearthemoon ifearthemoon reblogged this from mets live-n-b-free reblogged this from mets darkpurplehaz3 liked this inferior-th ...

Tweets