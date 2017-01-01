New York Mets Mets, Brewers to play revolving closers

Yahoo Sports

Mets, Brewers to play revolving closers

by: STATS/TSX Yahoo Sports 4m

... 3 ERA in his last four starts. Davies has made two career starts against the Mets -- both coming last season -- and is 1-0 with a 3.18 ERA. NBC Sports Phil Ja ...

Tweets