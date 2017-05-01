New York Mets Reese Kaplan -- Praise for & Challenge to Front...

Mack's Mets
7_3b0ljb2qjhbevfo0pfatuv0dfzlxhrevapxc8qm67k6mgcmyehyh4ete9mqxvhbjmr2ps7zltph2nvrasw2tgyr8nqcn42apor=w1200-h630-p-k-no-nu

Reese Kaplan -- Praise for & Challenge to Front Office

by: Reese Kaplan Mack's Mets 15s

... to play RF.  That brings up the question of who plays CF?  If you polled 100 Mets fans I’d be willing to bet the answer would be a unanimous Michael Conforto ...

Tweets