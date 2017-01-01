New York Mets Jose Reyes sits as Terry Collins faces tough ca...

Daily News
681173544

Jose Reyes sits as Terry Collins faces tough call with aging vets

by: Kristie Ackert NY Daily News 30s

... s in the lineup. That is what Collins did with his infield Saturday. The Mets manager has more than enough justification to sit Reyes down. The one-time s ...

Tweets