New York Mets Familia to begin throwing in six weeks; no pitc...

Metsblog
Usatsi_10022840_fwyogmxy_30pctk0n

Familia to begin throwing in six weeks; no pitching for 3-4 months

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 1m

... s on six hits and two walks with five strikeouts in five-plus innings in his Mets debut. He allowed a solo homer to  Buster Posey in the second, his third rou ...

Tweets