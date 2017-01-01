New York Mets Hofstetter and Cerrone talk Familia, Harvey, hi...

Metsblog
Mtmc51217_t3oierso_e33pl6rc

Hofstetter and Cerrone talk Familia, Harvey, hindsight and what's next for the Mets

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 1m

... s on six hits and two walks with five strikeouts in five-plus innings in his Mets debut. He allowed a solo homer to  Buster Posey in the second, his third rou ...

Tweets