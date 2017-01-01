New York Mets Jeurys Familia Can Throw in 6 Weeks After Surge...

Bleacher Report
Hi-res-bd587daffc9479d0c1225c40e63a922b_crop_exact

Jeurys Familia Can Throw in 6 Weeks After Surgery to Remove Shoulder Blood Clot

by: Mike Chiari Bleacher Report 51s

... leacherReport","team_color":"002C74","tag_id":100,"site":"MLB","short_name":"Mets","logo":"new_york_mets.png","links":{"parent":"http://api.bleacherreport.com ...

Tweets