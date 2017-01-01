New York Mets Jose Reyes enters game in centerfield

Metsblog
Reyes_unwakwuu_gpbidpny

Jose Reyes enters game in centerfield

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 3m

... ed in with an RBI single. 4) Flores' two-run double in the ninth brought the Mets to within a run, but  Kevin Plawecki grounded out to end the game.  Tags: Re ...

Tweets