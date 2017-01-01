New York Mets Asdrubal Cabrera leaves game after re-aggravati...

Metsblog
Usatsi_10055805_m8v28090_4ddilmiq

Asdrubal Cabrera leaves game after re-aggravating thumb

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 58s

... ns in the ninth, as the Mets dropped the finale to the Giants, 6-5, on Wednesday at Citi Field. By Michae ...

Tweets