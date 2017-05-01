New York Mets NL Notes: Nationals, Mets, D-backs, Cards

MLB Trade Rumors
Usatsi_10054531-1024x754

NL Notes: Nationals, Mets, D-backs, Cards

by: rne MLB Trade Rumors 12s

... torn UCL has sidelined Lugo. The two were quality starters last year for the Mets, whose rotation has declined significantly this season for both injury- and ...

Tweets