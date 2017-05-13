New York Mets Brewers Score 8 Runs In Single Inning To Bury Mets

WFAN
Gettyimages-682761228

Brewers Score 8 Runs In Single Inning To Bury Mets

by: Mets – CBS New York WFAN 3m

... they once did,” Collins said. “This is not the case here.” WORTH NOTING The Mets put Jose Reyes in center field in the sixth inning. It was his first career ...

Tweets