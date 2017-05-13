- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets' starting pitching continues to struggle
by: Andrew Gruman — MLB: Mets 40s
... five earned runs in four-plus innings in an to the Brewers on Saturday, the Mets rotation now carries a 5.13 ERA, the highest mark in the Majors. While injur ...
Tweets
-
Walker homers, but rough inning costs Mets https://t.co/DNtXUvd5UD #NewYorkMetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @joe_manniello: New2day's Sun2ay Back Page Jeter's number to be retired at 2tadium 2day @NewsdaySports @APSE_sportmedia… https://t.co/UGcNLsb54vBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @TommyKelly44: On @SportsRadioWIP at 2. We will discuss that dreadful Phils loss along with much else including the End of The Process. Tune in!!!TV / Radio Personality
-
And Bobby Parnell is pitching. What a weird sequenceGarin Cecchini gets leveled by Phillip Evans who was running to 3rd on a grounder hit by Gavin Cecchini. Leaving the gameBlogger / Podcaster
-
Jose Reyes plays inning in center field in Mets’ loss to Brewers https://t.co/asYItFZaieNewspaper / Magazine
-
Garin Cecchini gets leveled by Phillip Evans who was running to 3rd on a grounder hit by Gavin Cecchini. Leaving the gameBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets