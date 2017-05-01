New York Mets Tom Brennan - OLD AND YOUNG MAN HITTING TRACKER

Mack's Mets

Tom Brennan - OLD AND YOUNG MAN HITTING TRACKER

by: Thomas Brennan Mack's Mets 47s

... e. Smith plays first base, a position of apparent relative solidness for the Mets, who could put Duda, Rivera, Flores, and Bruce there.   Smith is hitting .32 ...

Tweets