New York Mets MMN Recap: Jennings Homers For Third Straight Game

Mets Minors
Dsc_0069-e1494769847637

MMN Recap: Jennings Homers For Third Straight Game

by: Michael Mayer Mets Minors 3m

... ng 6-3 to the Akron Rubberducks and the second game was postponed. St. Lucie Mets (16-21) 4, Jupiter Hammerheads (15-22) 1  F/10 Box Score Patrick Mazeika C: ...

Tweets