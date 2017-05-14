- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Daily Prospect Report, 5/14/17: Rain is not good for baseball
by: Steve Sypa — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 14s
... ue clock menu more-arrow ✕ Mets Daily Prospect Report, 5/14/17: Rain is not good for baseball Catch up on al ...
Tweets
-
60 and sunny today in Milwaukee. Lovely day. They just closed the roof.TV / Radio Personality
-
Wow someone has a 51 game hit streak going on beat the streak.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Ian Poulter wouldn't be here without Brian Gay's wife #playerschampionship https://t.co/flCXHd651PBlogger / Podcaster
-
Jeter is definitely overrated. But he is still one of the top 100 players in MLB history. Thank you for kindly letting me voice my opinion.Blogger / Podcaster
-
He's always been a strike thrower until now. he's hitting guys, has no command at all. That's concerning.@michaelgbaron can gsellman just be a victim of "sophomore slump"? And just needs to battle through it? Kid is talentedBlogger / Podcaster
-
Last night @Amed_Rosario went 2-5, hit a double and knocked in a RBI. #AmazinStartsHereMinors
- More Mets Tweets