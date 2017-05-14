New York Mets Mets: T.J. Rivera shares sweet sentiments about...

Rising Apple
9479659-mlb-new-york-mets-at-arizona-diamondbacks

Mets: T.J. Rivera shares sweet sentiments about his mom

by: Michelle Ioannou Fansided: Rising Apple 44s

... ll of their games on the road, he did something about it. He worked with the Mets Foundation to get Lehman High School their mound back. Now, he’s opening up ...

Tweets