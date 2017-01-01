- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Phillies reportedly listening to offers for RHP Hellickson
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 7s
... Salaka May 11 | 10:00AM Share: First Data's Veteran of the Game 00:01:07 The Mets proudly honored SSG Lobsang Salaka as the Mets' Veteran of the Game presente ...
Tweets
-
This was indeed a legit concern coming into the year. But his bat has been the glaring issue.@michaelgbaron A 36 yr old with a weak arm should not have played CF to begin with. They really should have done so… https://t.co/7U2khsh7D4Blogger / Podcaster
-
Through 4 innings in Milwaukee and the Mets lead 3-1. Rene Rivera had a two-run single. deGrom looks like deGrom.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Four innings of one-run ball for deGrom. Mets lead 3-1 going five.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Call hurts #Mets Ball 3 should be strike 3 Bot 4 deGrom vs Franklin 28% call same 1.4in from edgeMisc
-
Hey it’s Nick Franklin. Wasn’t he a future #met at one point?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
I think that's mostly fair, but Lagares is also frustrating to watch at the plate.@michaelgbaron Why wait? It makes no sense. Even having Lagares in there brings more value due to his defenseBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets