- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets' Terry Collins has a theory on why pitchers are always hurt
by: Abbey Mastracco | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com — NJ.com 3m
... just right. They play catch and long toss nearly ever day. It's an issue the Mets tried to address in spring training when they overhauled their pitching prog ...
Tweets
-
This was indeed a legit concern coming into the year. But his bat has been the glaring issue.@michaelgbaron A 36 yr old with a weak arm should not have played CF to begin with. They really should have done so… https://t.co/7U2khsh7D4Blogger / Podcaster
-
Through 4 innings in Milwaukee and the Mets lead 3-1. Rene Rivera had a two-run single. deGrom looks like deGrom.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Four innings of one-run ball for deGrom. Mets lead 3-1 going five.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Call hurts #Mets Ball 3 should be strike 3 Bot 4 deGrom vs Franklin 28% call same 1.4in from edgeMisc
-
Hey it’s Nick Franklin. Wasn’t he a future #met at one point?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
I think that's mostly fair, but Lagares is also frustrating to watch at the plate.@michaelgbaron Why wait? It makes no sense. Even having Lagares in there brings more value due to his defenseBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets