New York Mets Phillies Could Shop Jeremy Hellickson

Mets Merized

Phillies Could Shop Jeremy Hellickson

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 9s

... llickson has logged a 65-59 record with a 3.88 ERA in 174 games started. The Mets recently picked up Tommy Milone off waivers from the Minnesota Twins, but wi ...

Tweets