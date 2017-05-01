New York Mets Cabrera Has Torn Ligament In His Thumb, May Hit DL

Mets Merized

by: Logan Barer Mets Merized Online 2m

... long it stays like this,” Cabrera said. “We’ll see how I feel tomorrow.” The Mets already have eight players on the DL ( Jeurys Familia, Noah Syndergaard, Set ...

