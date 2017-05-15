New York Mets Terry Collins, Soon to Be the Mets’ Longest-Ten...

The New York Times
15collins1-facebookjumbo-v2

Terry Collins, Soon to Be the Mets’ Longest-Tenured Manager, Still Relishes the Job

by: JAMES WAGNER NY Times 4m

... his 1,013th game. MILWAUKEE — When Terry Collins took over as manager of the Mets in 2011, he knew the team was heavily rebuilding after having fallen short o ...

Tweets