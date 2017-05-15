New York Mets Mets connections: Arizona Diamondbacks

BP Mets
Usatsi_10026525

Mets connections: Arizona Diamondbacks

by: Zane Moran Baseball Prospectus: BP Mets 2m

... ree-game set in Arizona tonight. The Diamondbacks do not have any former Mets on their active roster coming into the series, but have two players who have ...

Tweets