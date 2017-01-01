New York Mets Marty’s Musings: dominant closers dominate the ...

Beyond the Box Score
Usa_today_10035430.0

Marty’s Musings: dominant closers dominate the news

by: Steven Martano SB Nation: Beyond the Box Score 1m

... ey trailed in the ninth inning, prior to a ninth inning comeback against the Mets on Wednesday night. The season has been a disaster for San Francisco as they ...

Tweets