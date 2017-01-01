New York Mets Tebow mimicked by teammates during minor league...

Daily News
Tebow16s-1-web

Tebow mimicked by teammates during minor league batting practice

by: Evan Grossman NY Daily News 24s

... er. Tebow has made a significant impact on ticket sales this season with the Mets' Class A farm team, and he is apparently just as popular in the Fireflies' c ...

Tweets