New York Mets Max Scherzer threw an immaculate inning against...

Hardball Talk
683113924

Max Scherzer threw an immaculate inning against the Phillies

by: Bill Baer NBC Sports: Hardball Talk 33s

... ed a thumb injury on May 6 attempting to make a diving play. Both he and the Mets felt he could play through the injury. He made his first start since the inj ...

Tweets