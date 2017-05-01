New York Mets MMO Game Thread: Mets vs Diamondbacks, 9:40 PM ET

Mets Merized

MMO Game Thread: Mets vs Diamondbacks, 9:40 PM ET

by: Elliot Teichman Mets Merized Online 10s

... FIP and 1.487 WHIP. He picked up a win in two games (one start) against the Mets last year, holding them to five hits and two walks with two runs over 8.1 in ...

Tweets