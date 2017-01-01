New York Mets Figueroa and Cerrone talk Mets pitching, constr...

Yahoo Sports
Mbqa515_kw9svow7_h5bkwouy

Figueroa and Cerrone talk Mets pitching, constructive criticism and living up to potential

by: Comcast SportsNet New York Yahoo Sports 4m

... ukee Brewers today at Miller Park at 2:10 p.m. EST. The Mets fell to the Brewers, 11-4, on Saturday night. Jacob deGrom (2-1, 3.80 ERA) w ...

Tweets