New York Mets Despite Asdrubal Cabrera injury, Mets won't cal...

The Score
Cropped_2017-05-13t010452z_712693155_nocid_rtrmadp_3_mlb-new-york-mets-at-milwaukee-brewers

Despite Asdrubal Cabrera injury, Mets won't call up Amed Rosario

by: Michael Bradburn The Score 4m

... the disabled list Tuesday, . Despite Cabrera's absence, it also appears the Mets will not promote their top prospect, . In 157 plate appearances this season ...

Tweets