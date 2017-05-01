New York Mets NL East Notes: Nationals, Rosario, Cespedes, St...

MLB Trade Rumors
Usatsi_9931443-1024x802

NL East Notes: Nationals, Rosario, Cespedes, Straily

by: Steve Adams MLB Trade Rumors 58s

... o isn’t a consideration for a callup, writes Mike Puma of the New York Post. Mets assistant GM John Ricco told reporters that while the team is happy with Ros ...

Tweets