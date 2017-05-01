New York Mets Godley battles without 'greatest stuff' to limi...

Fox Sports
4-b_godley_1280x720_944776259834.vresize.1200.630.high.0

Godley battles without 'greatest stuff' to limit Mets to 1 hit

by: foxsports Fox Sports 4m

... me early wildness to limit the Mets to 1 hit in 6 2/3 innings. More  FOX Sports Arizona  Videos Godley battles w ...

Tweets