New York Mets Tom Brennan - METS MINORS: WHO'S HOT, WHO'S HOT

Mack's Mets
Pat%252bmazelka

Tom Brennan - METS MINORS: WHO'S HOT, WHO'S HOT

by: Thomas Brennan Mack's Mets 2m

... N - RP - BINGHAMTON: unscored on in 12 relief outings.  Compares well to the Mets' major league pen, I'd say. LUIS MATEO - RP - BINGHAMTON: terrible start to ...

Tweets