New York Mets Mets sign Neil “Wild Dog” Ramirez

The Mets Police
Img_5826

Mets sign Neil “Wild Dog” Ramirez

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

... nto, so this may be the best nickname ever. Please use it in tweets.  Follow Mets Police on Facebook (and Like/Share please. Thanks!) Mets Morning Laziness: I ...

Tweets