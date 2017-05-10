New York Mets Mets sign Neil Ramirez in attempt to shore up b...

Rising Apple
10036821-mlb-san-diego-padres-at-san-francisco-giants

Mets sign Neil Ramirez in attempt to shore up bullpen

by: Emmanuel Pepis Fansided: Rising Apple 3m

... season. At this point, it would be difficult to perform worse than what the Mets have received from a good portion of their current bullpen. Monday night was ...

Tweets